The 13 best items to buy from Target's new fall collections

Fall officially began on September 23, so you can finally order pumpkin spice lattes in good conscience. And if you’d like to spruce up your home for the autumn, now’s a good time to do so on a budget.

Target has released dozens of new home items, ranging from more obvious fall-themed pieces like a pumpkin welcome mat to more subtle seasonal finds like faux-fur blankets. The collections also include items that work just as well for Halloween as they would at Thanksgiving, so you won’t have to worry about redecorating later.

Set the autumnal tone for your home with a goldenrod wreath.

Target 22-inch artificial goldenrod wreath in yellow.

This golden wreath can work indoors or outdoors, bringing the colours of fall to whatever space you want. And it can help you transition you from Halloween to Thanksgiving with ease.

Cost:

$US24.99

A seasonal sign can brighten your kitchen or entryway.

Target Happy fall hanging wood sign.

Even if you don’t add any other autumn items to your home, this sign will make your whole home feel ready for the falling leaves. Hang it up to celebrate that first chilly morning of fall.

Cost:

$US5

Trick-or-treaters and Thanksgiving guests alike will smile at this festive welcome mat.

Target Harvest pumpkins rug in beige.

The mat can work earlier in the fall because of its Halloween-friendly pumpkins, but the muted colour scheme means you can keep it out through November as well.

Cost:

$US10

Fall calls for all the fuzzy blankets.

Target Marselle oversized faux fur throw.

This cosy throw is available in six warm colours, so you can find one that works for your home’s colour scheme. Use it in the living room, or put it at the foot of the bed to keep you warm as the nights get colder.

Cost:$US19.79 (reduced from $US21.99)

This festive pitcher will help you incorporate fall harvest vibes into your home.

Target Stoneware rooster shaped pitcher in brown.

Not only is this rooster pitcher adorable, it’s also functional. It can serve as an accent piece for your holiday table, as well as a handy serving piece.

Cost:

$US16.99

If you want fall greenery without actually having to buy real gourds, these pumpkin planters are a good compromise.

Target White pumpkin succulent two pack.

The pumpkin planters are classic because of their shape, but the marble-white hue makes them feel modern. The succulents in the planters aren’t real, so they won’t die midway through October as most fall plants do.

Cost:

$US10

This translucent runner is the perfect balance of seasonal and subtle.

Target Woven table runner with tassels in orange.

Orange is always appropriate for fall, but this softer shade allows you to decorate for the season without clashing with the rest of your decor. You can bring it out for dinner parties, or just leave it on the table throughout the season to add a pop of colour.

Cost:

$US17.09

This cream place mat is the perfect accent for your Thanksgiving table.

Target Turkey placemat in cream.

The gold accents of the placemat will make your table feel bright, and the little turkey detail is perfect for the holidays.

Cost:$US4.99 per placemat

A sweater pillow can bring the fall weather inside.

Target Chunky cable knit throw pillow in ginger.

A cable knit pillow will make you feel like you’re wrapped in your favourite sweater every time you sit down on the couch. It’s available in four colours, so you can mix and match.

Cost:

$US22.49

This candle is aptly named, as it brings the smell of autumn leaves inside.

Target Autumn harvest candle.

This candle smells like fall, and its colour will look great with your other fall pieces. It has up to 50 hours of burn time, so you can use it all season long.

Cost:

$US9.99

You can use this dish throughout the fall, or save it for a special fall dinner.

Target Melamine fall pumpkin salad plate.

Pop some pumpkin spice cinnamon rolls on this plate, and you’ll have fall feels all day long.

Cost:$US2.99 per plate

This bath mat can help you incorporate autumn throughout your home.

Target Harvest assorted leaves tufted bath mat.

There are lots of ways to decorate your kitchen or living room for the season, but a festive bath mat can give your home that extra fall touch you’ve been looking for.

Cost:

$US8

Add a chic edge to your Halloween decor with this wire pumpkin.

Target Decorative wire pumpkin in gold.

A wire pumpkin is more versatile than a traditional gourd, as it won’t die like a real plant and will still look appropriate for Thanksgiving thanks to the gold colour. You can put it by the door, or buy a few and make a grouping for a creative centrepiece.

Cost:

$US7.99 – $US9.99

