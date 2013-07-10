Target Allegedly Distributed A Memo Noting That Not All Hispanic Employees Wear Sombreros

Former employees of Target are suing for discrimination after the retailer allegedly distributing a racist memo to managers.



In the lawsuit, the ex-employees say the retailer provided California distribution warehouse managers with a memo called “organisation Effectiveness, Employee and labour Relations Multi-Cultural Tips,” Courthouse News Service reported.

The lawsuit claims the memo instructed managers to “note differences among Hispanic employees,” according to CNS:

a. Food: not everyone eats tacos and burritos;

b. Music: not everyone dances to salsa;

c. Dress: not everyone wears a sombrero;

d. Mexicans (lower education level, some may be undocumented);

e. Cubans (Political refugees, legal status, higher education level); and

f. They may say ‘OK, OK’ and pretend to understand, when they do not, just to save face.

The employees also complained that managers made racist comments in front of employees, CNS reports.

Target spokeswoman Molly Snyder told The Huffington Post that the retailer is “‘firmly committed’ to diversity in the workplace.”

