Target Lowers The Price Of Black Barbie Doll After Father Complains It Costs Twice As Much

Target lowered the price of an African American Barbie doll after a concerned father pointed out it cost twice as much as the white version.

Warren Johnson tweeted to complain after noticing that while the white Barbie Fashion Design Maker doll was on sale for $US23.49, the black version cost $US49.99.

“When my daughter asked the question, ‘Why is the black doll more expensive than the white doll?’ I really didn’t have an answer for her,” Johnson told WCPO in Cincinnati.

After Johnson and WCPO contacted Target, the company apologised for the error and lowered the price of the African American Barbie.

Today, both Barbies are on sale for $US20.99.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.