It's Only October, And Just Like Last Year Target Is Launching Its Christmas Campaign [THE BRIEF]

Target is preparing to introduce its holiday campaign the first week of November after catching flack last year for starting its Christmas advertising in mid-October. Here’s the first ad they’ll run — a musical, visually pleasing spot from 72andSunny that highlights how a combination of cutting-edge electronics and colourful Target home goods can create the perfect family holiday experience:

Consumer electronics company Roku has awarded its creative, digital, and media business to Butler Shine Stern & Partners.

LinkedIn announced that 38% of its traffic is now coming from mobile devices, with that number eclipsing 50% in some markets.

Digiday spoke with new YouTube head of global news Tom Sly about what he plans to do in the role and why YouTube is not getting into the business of producing news itself.

Hispanic-focused agency Lopez Negrete, based in Houston, is opening an office in New York City. Among Lopez Negrete’s clients are Walmart, Bank of America, and Kraft Foods.

New Arby’s CMO Rob Lynch is on the hunt for a new creative agency for the fast-food brand. The account has been with Crispin Porter + Bogusky since February 2012.

Arizona-based agencies E.B. Lane and Terralever have merged to form a new company called LaneTerralever.

Razorfish has created chief marketing officer and chief strategy officer positions, to be filled by promoted employees William Lidstone and Tim Perlstein, respectively. The move comes as the agency looks to expand its global footprint.

After 11 years with General Mills, VP/advertising and branding Doug Moore is leaving the company.

