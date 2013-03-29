Target Doesn't Want You To Know Anything About Bullseye The Dog's Real Life

The Globe and Mail just published a very … unrevealing … article about Target’s iconic mascot, Bullseye.



“Bullseye eats dog food; Target will not divulge what kind,” reporter Susan Krashinsky writes. “She enjoys many types of treats—no elaboration. She travels first-class; the type of carrier and all other travel arrangements are secret.”

No un-negotiated dog food brand endorsements here!

In fact, Target wouldn’t even tell Krashinsky Bullseye’s real name. (Bullseye does have a predecessor who’s retired, but Target wouldn’t reveal a name or sex.)

We get keeping things quiet, but this seems like it’s a little much.

Read the full Globe and Mail article here to learn other key-Bullseye details.

