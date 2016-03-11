Target is hiring Silicon Valley engineers for a mysterious start-up

Target wants to tap into Silicon Valley talent to take over e-commerce.

The company is looking to hire 20 engineers and product managers to join a mysterious technology-focused start-up called “Goldfish,” reports the Star Tribune.

“As a Goldfish team member, you’ll have a direct impact on the innovation of cutting edge technologies,” reads the job posting for head of engineering. “We are ambitious and bent on disrupting the way people shop.”

The start up is “a new franchise within Target,” and will be housed in the company’s Sunnyvale, California tech office.

While details are murky, Goldfish is clearly trying to crack the e-commerce code, seeking new ways to utilise technology and digital channels. The job posting notes that Target is looking for people with a “deep understanding of the fundamentals of retail marketplaces, social commerce and influencer networks.”

The retailer plans to spend as much as $2.5 billion a year on technology and supply chain initiatives by 2017, up from the $1.9 billion spent last year. Target’s biggest focus: making it more convenient for customers to shop at Target in stores, online, and on their smartphones.

Target’s digital sales grew 30% in the last year, “shattering” holiday records and lapping the rest of the industry, the company announced at presentation to investors earlier in March.

However, with Walmart investing more than $1.5 billion in its own e-commerce business, and Amazon’s dominance in the e-commerce industry, Target can’t rest on its laurels when it comes to digital sales. “Goldfish,” whatever it ends up being, could provide crucial new ways for the retailer to stay ahead of the competition online.

