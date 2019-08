Target is cutting thousands of jobs within the next two years as part of a $US2 billion cost savings plan, CNBC reports.

Target reported lower-than-expected guidance for 2015 of $US4.45 to $US4.65 earnings per share on Tuesday. Analysts had expected $US4.50 earnings per share.

