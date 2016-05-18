There's a key fact Target's critics are completely missing

Target has triggered a national firestorm over its new policy allowing transgender individuals to use the bathroom that matches their gender identity in stores.

Critics of the policy say it opens the door for sexual predators to victimize women and children inside the retailer’s bathrooms, and more than 1.2 million people have signed a pledge to boycott Target unless it reverses the policy.

Critics have also suggested that Target build a third bathroom inside its stores.

But there’s one key fact that critics are either overlooking or unaware of: Most Target stores already have a third bathroom. They are single-occupancy “family” bathrooms designed to give customers total privacy.

The so-called “family” bathrooms have a lock on the door and they are separate from the store’s gender-specific facilities for men and women.

They were designed for parents with young children, people with disabilities, or anyone else who needs a private bathroom for any reason.

Now, the restrooms will provide an alternative for customers who are uncomfortable with Target’s bathroom policy.

“We have heard from our guests how much they appreciate our unwavering commitment to having safe and secure stores,” Target spokeswoman Molly Snyder told Business Insider. “Today, the vast majority of our stores already have private, single-stall restrooms. Based on our guests’ feedback… we are accelerating the roll out of these individual restrooms in the remainder our stores over the next year.”

Target currently has family bathrooms available in 1,400 of its 1,793 stores, Target CEO Brian Cornell said on CNBC last week.

“We’re committed over the next few months to make sure every

one of our stores has that option because we want all our guests to be welcomed in our stores,” Cornell said.

