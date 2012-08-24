Target Is Actually Cheaper Than Walmart Right Now

Photo: Nate Grigg/Flickr

Target actually has cheaper stuff than Walmart and the price disparity is the greatest in two years, according to a Bloomberg analysis. Bloomberg compared 150 similar items at Walmart and Target stores within five miles of each other.



Target had more food promotions this month, which could help explain why its prices were cheaper, Matt Townsend and David Welch at Bloomberg reported.

Competition between Walmart and Target has heated up because of threats from Amazon and dollar stores.

When contacted for comment, Walmart defended its prices:

“Wal-Mart is still the price leader, and if a rival shows lower prices, it is either because of a temporary sale or promotion, Deisha Galberth Barnett, a company spokeswoman, said in a phone interview.

“Anytime there’s an environment with high-low retailers, pricing surveys will reflect some differences,” Galberth Barnett said in an e-mailed statement. “Walmart is delivering everyday low prices — not pricing gimmicks — every day, 365 days per year, not just during a single week or during a particular season. Our customers don’t have to wait for a sale or look for an ad.“‘

Walmart, however, is still cheaper than Amazon:

While losing to Target, Wal-Mart still can claim an advantage over Amazon, according to a study conducted in June by Kantar Retail, a London-based research firm. It compared prices on a range of 36 items and found that on average goods are 20 per cent more expensive at Amazon than at Wal-Mart. On the companies’ websites, Wal-Mart’s advantage fell to 7 per cent.

