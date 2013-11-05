Target Will Give You A $US200 Gift Card For Your Old IPad This Week

Do you have an old iPad? Maybe you have a first generation you got off Craigslist (like me), or maybe you’re itching to upgrade to the new iPad Air that just launched last week.

If you considered selling it on eBay or Craigslist but haven’t gotten around to it yet, Target is about to make your life a little easier, according to MacRumors.

Target is running a promotion from now until November 9th that will allow you to trade in any iPad for a gift card worth at least $US200, even if you’re trading in your shoddy first generation model.

This could score you a pretty good head start on upgrading to a better model with a deep discount; Target is currently selling last year’s iPad Mini for $US299 with a $US25 gift card with purchase. With a $US200 trade-in, you could walk away with a brand new iPad for about $US75, or you could use the $US200 towards virtually anything else at the superstore.

Because really, what can’t be bought at Target?

iPads can be brought to any Target that has a mobile kiosk (which is most Targets but you may want to call your local store and check to make sure).

