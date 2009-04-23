Target Investors To Grill Ackman And Proposed Directors

Bill Ackman is opening up the slate of directors he’s proposing for Target to an investor meeting May 11 in Manhattan.



But according to Portfolio.com’s Jesse Eisinger, who broke the story this morning, don’t call it his slate. Ackman told Eisinger:

“There may be a misimpression which we are going to work to clear up among analysts and shareholders that this is a Pershing Square slate, a group of cronies of Bill Ackman. They are independent. We don’t have any agreements or understandings with any of the directors.”

