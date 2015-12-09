Target has introduced cartless shopping for the first time

This holiday season, Target wants to give customers a glimpse of the future of retail.

Tomorrow, the retail chain is unveiling what the company calls “part magical toy store, part Pop Art exhibit” in downtown Manhattan.

Target Wonderland is a 16,000 square-foot concept pop-up shop, drawing heavily from the chain’s Holiday Odyssey campaign, with a LEGO ship from television ads, video games, and a giant Etch-a-Sketch.

“Best of all, Target Wonderland combines physical and digital shopping in exciting new ways, giving guests a peek at the future of retail, imagined by Target,” reads a company press release.

According to Target’s vision of the future of retail, shopping carts will be replaced with RFID enabled keys which can be used to add items to a digital shopping cart with a simple tap.

As online sales rise, retailers like Target need to find new ways to keep customers coming to stores.

Melding digital and in-store sales in new ways, as well as creating an environment that makes customers want to visit brick-and-mortar locations, are key to finding the solution. So, while you shouldn’t expect to see enormous Christmas decorations year-round at Targets across the US, don’t be surprised if aspects of Target Wonderland begin appearing at your local store.

