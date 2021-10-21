I’m a Whole Foods fan who went grocery shopping at Target for the first time, and I was pleasantly surprised by the huge selection

I typically buy groceries from Whole Foods or Stop & Shop, but I’ve always wondered what it would be like to grocery shop at Target. Grocery shopping at Target might be very different than at Whole Foods. Miosotis_Jade & Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock Usually, I buy my groceries from Whole Food s via Amazon or Shop & Stop, a northeastern chain, via Instacart. This means I typically pay top dollar for my items. My weekly budget for groceries is $US100 ($AU134), and I typically spend close to that limit because of the high prices and delivery charges, but I’m willing to pay the price for the convenience. But I know there are some stores like Target that offer groceries at significant discounts. I’ve always been unsure of grocery shopping at these discounted stores because I’m not sure if the produce will be as fresh or if the store will sell all the items I need in a week. Still, I decided to see just how much money I would save and how different the shopping experience would be at a Target.

I headed to a Target in the Hudson Valley. Target. Frank Olito/Insider I live in Brooklyn, and there are several Targets within a train’s ride from my apartment. But I was visiting my mother in the Hudson Valley when I decided to do this experiment. We went to the Target in Monroe, New York. I imagine the suburban store might be a bit different than shopping at the urban Targets closer to my apartment in Brooklyn.

The grocery section was located in the far back corner of the expansive store. The grocery section. Frank Olito/Insider After walking through the clothing, home goods, and toiletries sections, I finally came across huge signs hanging from the ceiling that showed images of produce.

I was immediately impressed with the produce aisle. The produce at Target. Frank Olito/Insider In the center of this expansive aisle, there was a large display of fresh produce, like apples, bananas, onions, and garlic. Prices ranged from 99 cents ($1.33) to a $US1.49 ($AU2) per item. Although everything looked fresh, I decided against buying my fruits and vegetables from a Target and chose to save my produce shopping for a fresh grocery store back in Brooklyn.

To the right of the fruits and vegetables, there was a pretty decent meat section. The meat section. Frank Olito/Insider The section has some options for ground beef, ground turkey, chicken breast, sausage, and Impossible meat. I decided to buy some chicken breast. Prices ranged from $US6 ($AU8) to $US10 ($AU13) depending on the number of cutlets, which is about the same price I’d pay at Whole Foods.

The rest of this first aisle was filled with deli meats, cheeses, pre-packaged foods, baked goods, drinks, and salads. The first aisle was filled with popular items. Frank Olito/Insider This aisle felt like a one-stop shop for the most popular grocery items. I really liked how everything was so centrally located, making the shopping experience quick and easy. But there was a whole lot more shopping to do.

The entire back wall of the Target was lined with refrigerators filled with milk and other drinks. The refrigerators at the back of the store. Frank Olito/Insider This Target had every type of milk imaginable, from oat to almond . The back wall also housed juices, fruits, and other grocery items that needed to be chilled.

There were even more freezers, which were filled with frozen foods. The freezer section. Frank Olito/Insider The frozen food section wasn’t as big as I expected, but it had everything I needed. I snagged a DiGiorno frozen pizza for $US6 ($AU8).99 — it typically costs me around $US9 ($AU12) at Stop & Shop.

When I turned out of the frozen-food section, I was surprised by the massive size of the grocery section, which stretched for 14 aisles. There were 14 aisles of groceries. Frank Olito/Insider Every time I’ve been to Target, I’ve managed to completely ignore the grocery section, so I imagined it would be a small selection. But that couldn’t have been further from the truth. This Target had 14 aisles of grocery items and practically everything I needed.

There was a large selection of snacks, which got me excited. Candies and cookies. Frank Olito/Insider Since the snack section is my favorite in a grocery store, I was excited to see the large selection of cookies and candies. A party-size box of Oreos costs $US7 ($AU9) at Stop & Shop, but it cost just $US4.99 ($AU7) at Target.

Other name-brand items, like Starbucks coffee, was also cheaper than what I’m used to. Starbucks coffee. Frank Olito/Insider For a package of Starbucks’ house blend at Stop & Shop, it costs around $US9 ($AU12) to $US12 ($AU16) depending on the size. At Target, however, they sell for $US7 ($AU9) to $US10 ($AU13).

Likewise, the peanut butter I usually buy was much cheaper at Target. Peanut butter. Frank Olito/Insider To buy the natural Jif peanut butter at Target, it cost me just $US2.39 ($AU3), while it typically costs a whopping $US6 ($AU8).39 at Stop & Shop. I was surprised by that significant discount.

As I continued walking down the aisles, I also noted that Target had a lot of organic and healthy items. The nutrition bars. Frank Olito/Insider I wasn’t sure if Target would have any of the healthy items I usually get at Whole Foods most weeks, but Target had a whole section devoted to nutrition bars — and for slightly less money. At Whole Foods, it costs $US8.49 ($AU11) for a box of six Kind bars, but Target sells the same box for $US6 ($AU8).79. The store also sold a number of organic items, like pizza crust, Pop-Tarts, and jarred sauce.

I was surprised to find Target had everything I needed for the week. Check out at Target. QualityHD/Shutterstock Whenever I deviate from my usual grocery stores, I always struggle to find everything in one place. I was glad to see that Target carried all of my necessary items from chicken breast to Oreos to Kind bars. In the end, I saved money, too. I spent about $US80 ($AU107) at Target, while I typically pay $US100 ($AU134) on groceries at Whole Foods or Shop & Stop in a week.