Target's Woes Continue As Thousands Of Gift Cards Fail To Activate

Tens of thousands of Target gift cards have failed to activate properly, furthering the retailer’s holiday shopping woes after a massive credit card hack earlier this month that affected 40 million customers.

As many as 40,000 gift cards are affected by the latest glitch, according to Fox News Minneapolis.

Target confirmed the problem to CNNMoney on Tuesday.

“We are aware that some Target gift cards were not fully activated and apologise for the inconvenience,” Target spokeswoman Molly Snyder said.

She declined to say how many gift cards were affected but equated the number to less than .1% of the total number sold during the holiday season.

Customers who are unable to activate their gift cards are being asked to visit the customer service center in physical stores or call the phone number on the back of the cards.

