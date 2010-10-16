So This Is The Reason Everyone Hates Wal-Mart But Loves Target

America loves Target.



They loathe Wal-Mart.

An article in today’s Wall Street Journal points out that in NYC for example, Wal-Mart has 0 stores, because nobody wants it here.

But Target on the other hand,

Opened in Harlem in July with a red carpet gala attended by Jerry Seinfeld and New York politicians—and little hand-wringing about the consequences for shopkeepers or union cashiers.

And it took Walmart six years to get the OK to build a store in Chicago, where Target was welcomed with open arms and has 10 stores.

Finally, we know the reason why everyone hates Walmart, but loves Target. Unfortunately, you’re not going to like it.

A union leader lays it down pretty bluntly: “when we pick our battles [Wal-Mart] is the clear company to go after.”

That’s right, union workers are actually influencing what we think about Walmart.

And, here’s what’s worse. They admittedly have no idea what they’re doing.

They told the Wall Street Journal that there isn’t any specific reason why it gets targeted – except that “it’s the retailer people love to hate.”

So we’re blindly following a bunch of blind sheeps.

The good to come out of the bad news is that because everyone hates Walmart, if you compare it to Target side by side, it’s much better. The constant scrutiny seems to have effected major reforms in healthcare and compensation.

Target, meanwhile, still employs non-union workers, is far from a mum-and-pop store and pays its employees less than its rival.

So maybe it’s time to start hating Target.

For a one guy’s funny take on why Target is better than Wal-Mart, go here >>>

For the full story go to the WSJ >>>

