One of Target's top executives has mysteriously left the company

Target’s chief digital officer has suddenly left the company.

Jason Goldberger, who led Target.com and digital strategy, is exiting his position “effective immediately,” the Minneapolis Star Tribune’s Kavita Kumar reports.

Goldberger was promoted as recently as May, according to the Star Tribune. No reason was given for his departure.

Target did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

His job will now be split between two other executives, according to the report.

“Taking this body of work in a new direction will help advance our efforts in these key areas during a pivotal time for Target,” Target CEO Brian Cornell said in a statement to the Star Tribune.

Goldberger is the second high-level executive to abruptly leave the company within the last month.

Target announced in late August that its chief marketing officer, Jeff Jones, would be departing the company effective September 9 “to pursue a new opportunity.”

The departures coincide with Target’s first decline in shopper traffic in years.

The decline immediately followed the start of a boycott against Target for its policy welcoming transgender customers to use any bathroom or fitting room that matches their gender identity.

But Cowen & Co. analysts say the real reason shoppers are abandoning Target is because they can find better prices and more convenience elsewhere.

According to the analysts, Target is losing the business of shoppers who visited the retailer for “fill-in” trips — or quick stops to get a small amount of items between larger “stock-up” trips.

Shoppers are cutting down on these “fill-in” trips to Target because they are finding cheaper prices at Walmart and more convenience with Amazon Prime, according to data compiled by Cowen & Co.

