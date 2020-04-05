Target employees reveal 8 insider tips for shopping at the superstore during the coronavirus pandemic

Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via Getty Images

Target is experiencing a surge in demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Like many essential businesses that are open during this time, the chain is running out of high-demand items like toilet paper and hand sanitizer.

Business Insider spoke to four Target employees from stores in California, Virginia, New York, and the Midwest who revealed the best way to get the most out of shopping at Target during the pandemic.

From how to nab the essentials to some unexpected items to buy, here’s what they had to say.

Shopping during a global pandemic can be stressful.

To accommodate for the coronavirus impact, Target has already announced major changes in its stores, such as limits on purchase quantities, a temporary suspension of returns, and a reduction of store hours.

To accommodate for the coronavirus impact, Target has already announced major changes in its stores, such as limits on purchase quantities, a temporary suspension of returns, and a reduction of store hours.

For those going to the superstore in the foreseeable future, the trip is likely to be different from your average Target run. Business Insider spoke to four Target employees from stores in California, Virginia, New York, and the Midwest who revealed the best way to get the most out of shopping there during the pandemic.

From how to nab the essentials to some unexpected items to buy, here's what they had to say.

The best time to shop is early in the morning

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Three employees from the Midwest, New York, and Virginia stores said that the earlier you get there, the better.

“I would say the best times to shop are probably the first 2-3 hours after we open,” the Midwest employee said. The New York employee said that 9 a.m. is generally an ideal time to shop on days with truck deliveries.

Adam Ryan, the liaison for the employee activist group Target Workers Unite and a current employee at a store in Christiansburg, Virginia, also said that people should respect the designated shopping hours for elderly and immunocompromised guests.

“But otherwise the early bird gets the worm,” he said.

Call the store in advance to see if there are items in stock

Business Insider

Like most stores open during the pandemic, Target runs out of high-demand items pretty quickly. Employees don’t always know what items the store will be getting in advance, so the Midwest employee recommends people call the store before they come to ask about what is currently in stock.

“Calling is best so a team member can check the floor and the back to confirm we have a product, and you can save yourself a trip if we end up being out of stock,” she said.

Consider using online order pick-ups

Target still offers online shopping and order pick-up. A Target employee in a Midwest store said she recommends that people take advantage of these services.

“This allows us to continue practicing social distancing while still being able to get your items,” she said.

Come to the store alone or with as few people as possible

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Stores can easily become too crowded if friends and family show up together for a big shopping trip.

To encourage social distancing, the Midwest employee recommended people come to the store alone. If they do bring family, she suggests leaving some to wait in the car while one person shops.

Ryan added that that customers shouldn’t spend time dillydallying in the stores.

“Don’t treat the stores as a personal recreation area, get what you need and leave as soon as possible,” he said.

Be careful what you touch

Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Target stores have announced increased cleaning measures to disinfect stores, but being careful as a shopper is still important.

“Be mindful and intentional with what you touch,” Ryan, the Virginia employee, said. “The less you handle the less potential points of contact and transmission of the virus you’ll have.”

Don’t expect to find everything you need

Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via Getty Images

A California employee recommended that people focus on buying the essentials to make the shopping trip more successful and less frustrating.

“We are experiencing an entirely unprecedented moment in history” Ryan said. “We’re not going to have all the favourite products you would expect during a normal period.”

Buy activities to play with family at home

AP/Julio Cortez

Most people are stocking up on high-demand products like toilet paper and soap, but the Midwest Target employee encouraged people not to miss out on products like puzzles, board games, colouring books, and drawing pads.

“Target has tons of activity books and craft kits that can help keep your kids occupied, as well as help them learn while school is out,” this employee said.

Be respectful to employees

Scott Olson/Getty Images

It can be stressful to work as an employee of an essential business. Ryan said he urges people to be considerate of the people who are working during this time while most people are at home.

