90,000 People Signed A Petition Saying Target Workers Shouldn't Be Forced To Work On Thanksgiving

Nobody wants to work on a big holiday like Thanksgiving, so when various big retailers announced that they would be opening on Thursday night for Black Friday, workers were pissed.



Target employee Anthony Hardwick, based in Omaha, was particularly angry about it. He put up a petition on Change.org. It turns out that there were a whole ton of people that felt the same way, reports George Anderson at RetailWire.

The petition is now closing in on 90,000 signatures in just a few days, and that number continues to rapidly climb. Hardwick even got on to ABC World News to talk about it. Supporters of the petition are calling Target’s actions “employee abuse” and lacking “common decency.”

Here’s what Hardwick’s petition says:

A midnight opening robs the hourly and in-store salary workers of time off with their families on Thanksgiving Day. By opening the doors at midnight, Target is requiring team members to be in the store by 11 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. A full holiday with family is not just for the elite of this nation — all Americans should be able to break bread with loved ones and get a good night’s rest on Thanksgiving!

Join me in calling for Target retail stores to push back their original opening time of 5am on Black Friday.

Will Target ignore these angry employees and customers?

Probably. Most of its competitors — Walmart, Best Buy, Toys R Us, Macy’s and more — are opening their doors on Thursday night too, and execs will likely deem it too costly not to follow suit.

What do you think? Should Target give in, or should the employees put their grievances aside and go to work? Let us know in the comments.

