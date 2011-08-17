Three Big, Strong Earnings Reports From This Morning

Joe Weisenthal
The tail end of Q2 earnings continues the quarter’s general strength.

Not only that, but outlooks aren’t crumbling (yet?).

First, Target.

Shares of the middle-brow retailers are up nicely in the pre-market following a strong earnings showing.

EPS of $1.03 came in six cents ahead of expectations, and the Q3 outlook was generally higher than anticipated.

Of note, positive credit card data:

Second quarter bad debt expense was $15 million in 2011, down from $138 million in 2010, driven by improved trends in key measures of risk. Segment profit for the quarter was $171 million, compared with $149 million in second quarter 2010. Annualized segment pre-tax return on invested capital was 28.5 per cent in second quarter 2011, compared with 20.2 per cent in 2010.

Also form the world of retail: Staples.

EPS of $0.22 beat estimates by three cents, and it too posted a stronger-than-expected outlook.

The stock is indicating up almost 7% in the early going.

Finally, the big agriculture equipment maker Deere. EPS of $1.69 was $.02 ahead of estimates, and it sees the boom in its business continuing.

The full report for Deere is here.

For a larger roundup of what’s happening this morning, see here.

