People are furious that Target is ditching its iconic red pill bottles

Target is ditching an element of its pharmacy business that is so iconic, it was once featured in New York’s Museum of Modern Art.

The retailer’s beloved red prescription bottles with colour-coded rings have been scrapped as a result of CVS’s takeover of Target’s pharmacy business. And shoppers aren’t pleased.

The Associated Press spoke with customers who were pouring new medications into old Target perscription bottles.

Others have taken to Twitter to express their displeasure.

Short version: CVS bought Target pharmacies, replaced Best Pill Bottle Ever with Worst.

Just took me a solid 3 minutes to open my @CVS_Extra pill bottle bc @Target sold out and got rid of their cute red bottles ???? #thanksobama

In other news, I’m really upset that @CVS_Extra took over @Target pharmacy and got rid of their pill bottles. I want my red bottle back! ????

Target got rid of their target pill bottles that were red and cool and have adopted CVS’ bottle all dull and generic.

One downside of @CVS_Extra takeover of @Target pharmacy: no more innovative pill bottle.

Marshal Cohen, chief retail analyst with market researcher NPD Group, told the Associated Press that the switch may have convinced a small percentage of customers to shop elsewhere.

Despite the outrage and associated media coverage, it doesn’t look like Target has any immediate plans to switch back to the old, iconic bottle.



On Tuesday, the company replied to a disgruntled customer’s tweet, saying the retailer is “currently looking at options for the next generation of prescription bottles to make medication adherence and instructions easier to understand for our patients.”

Target did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Still, angry customers have continued to post about their outrage on social media.

Ever since @CVS_Extra took over @Target pharmacy, it’s been a complete mess. The new pill bottles don’t help either! #cvs #target — Sheeba Khan (@sheeba_k5) September 28, 2016

@CVS_Extra can we have the target pill bottles back. I might switch to pill pack if it wasn’t for nice pharmacists at the Target location.

CVS opened its first pharmacy inside a Target in February, following CVS’s $1.9 billion acquisition of Target’s pharmacy business. At the time, many worried that decreased competition could lead to higher prices for customers.

