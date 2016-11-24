Target is copying Walmart and starting Cyber Monday earlier than ever

Target is kicking off its Cyber Monday sales a day early on Sunday, November 27.

For the first time ever, customers can also get Cyber Monday deals in brick-and-mortar stores.

On Wednesday, the retailer announced that nearly everything purchased either in stores or online from Sunday to Monday would be 15% off.

“I predict we’ll start to see more and more retailers merge their online and stores strategies and promotions. In this case, that means bringing online events like Cyber Monday into physical stores,” Target CIO Mike McNamara said in a blog post. “Gone are the days when retailers need to be anxious about buzz-phrases like multichannel, omnichannel, showrooming or webrooming. These terms merely nod to the new reality of how consumers shop.”

Last year Target’s Cyber Monday was somewhat tumultuous. While the retailer’s Cyber Monday sales shattered previous records, due to high traffic, Target’s website stopped working for a period for some customers.

This year, Target says it has revamped and extensively pressure-tested its website to prevent similar problems during the two-day Cyber Monday promotion.

Target’s competitors are similarly starting Cyber Monday earlier than ever in 2016. Walmart is launching Cyber Monday on Friday, November 25, and referring to the promotion as its “cyber week,” since deals will last until Friday, December 2.

