Target's Cyber Monday sales shattered the previous record -- these 7 major items drove sales

Target had its biggest online shopping day ever on Cyber Monday.

“We knew there’d be a tremendous response to our 15% off sitewide offer, and the demand was even higher than we anticipated,” Jason Goldberger, president of Target.com, said in a blog post.

Demand for Cyber Monday deals was so high that Target’s website crashed. The previous record was on Thanksgiving.

The top-selling item was the Xbox One 500 GB Gears of War: Ultimate Edition bundle, according to Target.

Other top items were the 48” Samsung 4K Ultra HD TV, Apple iPad Air 2, Graco 4Ever all-in-one car seat, Barbie Dream House, Nest learning thermostat, and Pampers Baby Dry diaper super size pack.

The smash Cyber Monday sales show a bigger trend in shoppers buying online instead of in stores.

Analysts at SunTrust said Thanksgiving Day shopping was a “bust” this year, citing visits to shopping malls in the Northeast and the southeastern US. This could indicate that more consumers are shopping online instead.

“We note that traffic seemed below last year both on- and off-mall,” the analysts write. “Members of our team who went to the malls first had no problem finding parking or navigating stores. Crowds were tame and, with some exceptions there seemed to be more browsing than buying and less items purchased.”

