Now Target Is Cutting Ties With Paula Deen

Target is the latest retailer to cut ties with celebrity chef Paula Deen following her alleged use of racist language.



The retailer told CNBC it was phasing out her merchandise in stores and online.

Wal-Mart also announced yesterday it wouldn’t be ordering any more of Deen’s merchandise going forward.

Target currently sells an array of Deen-branded cookware.

Since Deen was accused of using racial slurs, she’s lost a slew of contracts.

The Food Network dropped the star, as did Caesars Palace and Smithfield Foods.

