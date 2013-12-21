Those Stolen Target Credit Card Numbers Are Being Sold In Underground Markets

Some 40 million credit card numbers were stolen in a Black Friday sting at Target stores around the country.

Now KrebsOnSecurity reports that the pilfered credit card data is for sale at underground markets around the Internet.

Ne’er-do-wells can purchase the card numbers in batches of one million at between $US20 and $US100 per card. A lucrative enterprise for whoever’s responsible, indeed.

Not only are victims susceptible to fraudulent purchases, but as Krebs explains, if they used their card as a debit card and entered their pin numbers, their cash is vulnerable as well:

Armed with that information, thieves can effectively clone the cards and use them in stores. If the dumps are from debit cards and the thieves also have access to the PINs for those cards, they can use the cloned cards at ATMs to pull cash out of the victim’s bank account.

