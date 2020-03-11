Target is limiting some purchases, cleaning checkout lanes every 30 minutes, and suspending food samples amid the coronavirus outbreak

Associated Press Target is changing its practices in stores amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Target CEO Brian Cornell posted a message to customers on Tuesday saying the company is implementing new cleaning procedures and staffing up its online services in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Target is limiting purchases of disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizers, and hand and face wipes to six per customer.

The company is also wiping down surfaces, including checkout lanes and touchscreens, every 30 minutes.

Target CEO Brian Cornell said Tuesday that the company is taking extra measures to keep its stores clean, stocked, and open amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“Over the past few days, so many of you have been in our stores and on our website stocking up on all the essential things you need to keep your families healthy and safe,” Cornell said in a message addressed to customers that was posted online. “I want you to know that your health and safety is our first priority, too.”

He said the company has temporarily stopped food sampling in stores and limited purchase quantities for some items. Customers are barred from buying more than six of the following items: disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizers, and hand and face wipes, according to signs posted in Target stores.

Target is also adding more hours to every store’s payroll for cleaning “to make our routines even more rigorous,” Cornell wrote. Stores have started wiping down checkout lanes and touchscreens every 30 minutes, he said.

Target is also staffing up teams that support its online ordering services, which include in-store and drive-up order pickup, he said.

In recent interviews with Business Insider, six store-level Target employees said they had not heard any information from management regarding protocol or contingency plans related to the coronavirus issue. Some described feeling confused and unprepared to handle changing conditions due to the virus as a result.

But Cornell said on Tuesday that the company has been communicating to workers about the virus for weeks.

“For weeks, we’ve provided them with up-to-the-moment guidance and information so they can keep themselves and their families safe,” he said. “We’re encouraging sick team members to stay home and asking our teams to travel only if it’s business critical.”

He also said the company has also set up a forum “where we’re sharing information and taking questions 24/7.”

