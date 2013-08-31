Target Will Soon Launch A Competitor To Netflix And ITunes

Target Target Ticket

Retail giant Target is gearing up to launch a new video streaming service called Target Ticket.

News of Target Ticket first broke in May, when a website advertising the service went live.

Target Ticket promises instant access to 15,000 movie titles, new releases, classic movies and next-day TV shows. Target says it will work with Windows, Macs, Xbox, iPhone/iPad and Android.

So far, the service was just in trial mode, mostly limited to Target employees. Precise details on when the service will launch are sketchy, but employees were just told it would happen “soon,” TechCrunch’s Sarah Perez reports.

Movies should cost about $US13-$15 to own a digital copy or $US4-$5 to rent with individual TV episodes priced at about $US3.

A bunch of content providers have already agreed to participate including ABC, AMC, CBS, CW, Fox, FX, HBO, The WB, NBC, Showtime, Starz, and USA.

