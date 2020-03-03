Target cancels investor meeting over coronavirus fears and plans to webcast the event instead

Reuters Target has reportedly cancelled an in-person meeting over coronavirus concerns.

Target will webcast a planned presentation to investors, scheduled for Tuesday, instead of meeting in person.

Microsoft, Google, Facebook, and others have also recently cancelled or pulled out of events over coronavirus concerns.

Target said Monday that it has cancelled an in-person meeting in New York with investors over coronavirus concerns.

The retailer will instead webcast the meeting, which is scheduled for Tuesday morning, the company said.

A company spokesperson said in an email to Business Insider that it changed the event due to “the rapidly evolving situation regarding the coronavirus.”

CNBC was first to report the news.

Target also plans to report its fourth quarter earnings results on Tuesday.

The last-minute change adds Target to the growing list of companies that are cancelling or pulling out of events due to the threat of coronavirus, which causes an upper-respiratory illness called COVID-19.

Microsoft recently said it was pulling out of the Game Developers Conference in March and Facebook cancelled its annual F8 Developer Conference in May.

Google also recently cancelled its Google News Initiative Summit in the Bay Area, a conference geared toward the media industry, which CNN reporter Kerry Flynn reported on Friday.

