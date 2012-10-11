Target Is Still Being Haunted By A Donation It Made More Than Two Years Ago

Photo: en.wikipedia.org

Back in 2010, the retailer made a controversial — and much publicized — $150,000 donation to MN Forward, which then supported a gubernatorial candidate who was anti-gay marriage. It resulted in calls for a national boycott.



Consumer recommendation levels have been steadily dropping ever since, according to brand perception firm YouGov.

“[Target’s] customer loyalty seems to be still haunted,” writes YouGov BrandIndex SVP and managing director Ted Marzilli.

Marzilli explains:

“Once the political donation news broke in July 2010 and became a political flashpoint, the two brands took different paths: while Amazon went on to climb modestly from 53 to its current 56 score, Target’s score fell for more than three months, from 53 down to 44 at the end of October. Since that bottom point, Target’s highest recommend score was 50 in February 2011, but it is currently at 46.”

Here’s a chart of Target and Amazon on the YouGov BrandIndex:

Photo: YouGov BrandIndex

