Target shattered a shopping record on Thanksgiving -- here are the top items sold

Target had its biggest online shopping day ever on Thanksgiving.

Traffic to its website grew by double digits compared to one year ago and sales eclipsed last year’s record-breaking Cyber Monday, the company said.

“We had a record-breaking day on Target.com and traffic to our stores was strong,” Target CEO Brian Cornell said in a statement.

The record-breaking sales were driven by three items: TVs, Apple products like the iPad Air 2 and the Apple Watch, and gaming systems including the Xbox One S and Playstation 4, the company said.

Top-selling toys included LEGO, NERF, Our Generation, and the Jetson V6 Hoverboard, which sold out in minutes on Target.com, according to the company.

Target sold nearly all of its Black Friday doorbusters online beginning Thanksgiving morning.

Target also saw an increase in customers shopping via mobile, with more than 60% of online sales purchased on smartphones.

NOW WATCH: How to pick the perfect watch for the office and the weekend



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.