Target's Black Friday is kicking off two days early

Target is launching some of its Black Friday sales on Wednesday, November 23 — the day before Thanksgiving.

The deals will be available both online at Target.com and in stores.

But to take advantage of the deals in stores on Wednesday, customers must download Target’s app, called “Cartwheel.”

Then early on Thanksgiving, Target will release all of its Black Friday deals online.

Customers will be able to shop for the deals in stores starting at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

The discounts will include Apple Watches for $198 (savings of $72), Powerbeats 2 wireless earphones for $89.99 (savings of $110), and the Fitbit Charge HR for $89.95 (savings of $40).

Target’s stores will remain open from 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving until the following evening, then close between 10 p.m. and midnight on Black Friday.

Here are some of the Black Friday deals that will be available starting November 23:

Additionally, on Saturday, November 26, Target will be offering one-day savings of $50 off every $100 purchase on holiday decorations like trees, lights, ornaments, and gift wrap.

Throughout the season, Target will offer these extended store hours:

Nov. 24: 6 p.m. to Friday, Nov. 25: 10 p.m., 11 p.m. or midnight

Nov. 27-Dec. 16: Extended holiday hours go into effect. Hours vary by store.

Dec. 17-23: All stores open at 7 a.m. to midnight

Dec. 24: All stores open at 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. or 11 p.m.

Dec. 25: Closed

Dec. 26: All stores open at 7 a.m. and close 10 p.m., 11 p.m. or midnight

