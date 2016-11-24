Target's Black Friday is kicking off two days early

Target is launching some of its Black Friday sales on Wednesday, November 23 — the day before Thanksgiving.
The deals will be available both online at Target.com and in stores.
But to take advantage of the deals in stores on Wednesday, customers must download Target’s app, called “Cartwheel.”
Then early on Thanksgiving, Target will release all of its Black Friday deals online.
Customers will be able to shop for the deals in stores starting at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving.
The discounts will include Apple Watches for $198 (savings of $72), Powerbeats 2 wireless earphones for $89.99 (savings of $110), and the Fitbit Charge HR for $89.95 (savings of $40).
Target’s stores will remain open from 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving until the following evening, then close between 10 p.m. and midnight on Black Friday.
Here are some of the Black Friday deals that will be available starting November 23:
- 50″ Hisense 4K UHD TV, $249.99, special purchase
- Apple Watch Series 1, starting at $198 (Reg. starting at $269.99)
- Powerbeats 2 Wireless Earphones, $89.99 (Reg. $199.99)
- Save $50 and get a free $40 Target GiftCard with purchase of any Xbox One S Console 500GB Battlefield 1 or Minecraft Bundle, $249.99 (Reg. $299.99)
- Fitbit Charge HR, $89.95 (Reg. $129.95)
- Free $250 Target GiftCard with purchase of iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus
- iPad Air 2, starting at $274 (Reg. starting at $399.99)
- 50 per cent off select video games, $29.99 (Reg. $59.99)
- Free $60 Target Gift Card with purchase of a GoPro HERO5 Black, $399.99
- Hoover Quest 700 Robotic Vacuum, $199.99 (Reg. $349.99)
- Dyson V6 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum, $299.99 (Reg. $499.99)
- Anova Sous Vide Bluetooth Precision Cooker, $99 (Reg. $149)
- 50 per cent off select kitchen appliances
- Motorola Digital Video Baby Monitor, $129.99 (Reg. $259.99)
- 50 per cent off life-size 48″ Big Figs, including Star Wars and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, $49.99 (Reg. $99.99)
- Buy one, get one 50 per cent off select toys, including Star Wars, Marvel, Disney and more
- 30 per cent off all apparel, accessories and shoes for the family
Additionally, on Saturday, November 26, Target will be offering one-day savings of $50 off every $100 purchase on holiday decorations like trees, lights, ornaments, and gift wrap.
Throughout the season, Target will offer these extended store hours:
- Nov. 24: 6 p.m. to Friday, Nov. 25: 10 p.m., 11 p.m. or midnight
- Nov. 27-Dec. 16: Extended holiday hours go into effect. Hours vary by store.
- Dec. 17-23: All stores open at 7 a.m. to midnight
- Dec. 24: All stores open at 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. or 11 p.m.
- Dec. 25: Closed
- Dec. 26: All stores open at 7 a.m. and close 10 p.m., 11 p.m. or midnight
