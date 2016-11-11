Target's Black Friday starts now

Target is launching some of its Black Friday deals more than two weeks in advance of the shopping holiday.

The retailer is offering discounts like 25% off all Apple TV models, 60% off Beats wireless headphones, 30% off all shoes, and 40% off select bedding at Target.com and in stores on Thursday.

Target will launch another round of discounts on November 19 called “10 days of deals.” New deals will be rolled out every day between November 19 and November 28.

The retailer’s Black Friday sales officially begin on Wednesday, November 23, however — the day before Thanksgiving — at Target.com and in all stores. Customers must download Target’s app, called “Cartwheel,” to take advantage of the deals in stores.

The deals will be available on Thanksgiving as well online and in stores after they open at 6 p.m. Target stores will remain open from 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving until the following evening, then closing between 10 p.m. and midnight on Black Friday.

Here are some of the Black Friday deals that will be available starting November 23:

Additionally, on Saturday, November 26, Target will be offering one-day savings of $50 off every $100 purchase on holiday decorations like trees, lights, ornaments, and gift wrap.

Throughout the season, Target will offer these extended store hours:

Nov. 24: 6 p.m. to Friday, Nov. 25: 10 p.m., 11 p.m. or midnight

Nov. 27-Dec. 16: Extended holiday hours go into effect. Hours vary by store.

Dec. 17-23: All stores open at 7 a.m. to midnight

Dec. 24: All stores open at 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. or 11 p.m.

Dec. 25: Closed

Dec. 26: All stores open at 7 a.m. and close 10 p.m., 11 p.m. or midnight

