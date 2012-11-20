Infamous White House Crasher Tareq Salahi: I'm Not Like Jill Kelley

Politico’s Patrick Gavin spoke with the Tareq Salahi — one half of the notorious White House party crashing Salahi duo — about what he thinks of Jill Kelley, the Tampa socialite in the middle of the Petraeus scandal.



There have been many references in the media comparing the Kelleys and the Salahis.

What does Salahi think about that?

“I have seen a lot of the references, which are interesting,” Tareq Salahi told Politico. “I don’t see it myself.”

Here’s more of what he had to say to Politico:

“It does remind me a lot of what happened with my ex and I. Everyone was talking about whether we were invited or not and all the emails that were eventually released. And that was not the issue. The issue was one of White House abuse. And clearly the White House is letting this run because they want to avoid the issue of Benghazi. … All everyone wants to talk about is the social side of it, the drama and the debts and the affair and sex, because that’s a juicy story. It’s like the Real Housewives within the Pentagon, unfortunately.”

Salahi did acknowledge that he thought Kelley was doing what was needed to “rise up the ranks.”

