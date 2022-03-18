Tarek El Moussa paid tribute to ex Christina Haack on Instagram ahead of the ‘Flip or Flop’ series finale

Tarek El Moussa thanked his ex-wife in a recent Instagram post. AP

Ahead of the “Flip or Flop” series finale, Tarek El Moussa posted an Instagram farewell to the show.

He thanked ex and co-host Christina Haack in the post, saying he wished her “nothing but the best.”

The show reportedly ended because it had become “too intimate” for the exes to film together.

Tarek El Moussa thanked ex-wife Christina Haack for her work on “Flip or Flop.”

The series finale of the hit HGTV series ended on Thursday after 10 seasons. The former spouses shared the news that the show would be ending in separate Instagram posts last week.

And El Moussa took to Instagram again on Thursday night to look back at his time on “Flip or Flop” with six photos.

“I can’t believe this journey started in May 2010 with a home video and a dream of flipping houses on tv… it’s crazy to think 12 years later it’s coming to an end,” he captioned the photos. “I’ve spent almost a third of my life committed to this show.”

El Moussa went on to thank Haack for filming the series with him.

“A special thank you to @christinahaack for taking this journey with me,” El Moussa wrote. “I think we did a pretty good job and I’m excited for what the future holds for both us and wish her nothing but the best!”

El Moussa’s fond words for Haack come after reports that the former couple ended the show because it was “too intimate” to film together, as a person familiar with the situation told People’s Mackenzie Schmidt.

“Tarek and Christina are generally cordial. They’re co-parenting and nothing gets in the way of that,” this person told People. “The show was just too intimate of a setting at this point and it was time to close that chapter.”

Haack and El Moussa were married in 2009, separated in 2016, and divorced in 2018. They share two children.

People also reported that El Moussa yelled at Haack on the set of the show in July 2021.

“Look at me, look at me, look at me. It’s called winning,” El Moussa said to Haack, according to People. The publication also reported that he called his ex-wife a “washed-up loser” during the incident.

A source later told People that El Moussa was “super remorseful” for yelling at his ex, but the source went on to say that Haack and El Moussa aren’t friends.

“They’re exes who share a history and children and a workplace, but outside of co-parenting, they’re not friends,” this person told People.

As HGTV confirmed in a statement to Insider last week, both Haack and El Moussa will continue to film independent shows for the network.

“Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack are long-time, fan-favorite stars on HGTV and it’s true that ‘Flip or Flop’ is coming to an end after an epic 10-season run as a top-rated unscripted series,” a representative for HGTV said in a statement to Insider. “More than 90 million viewers have watched the popular series since its premiere in 2013.”

They continued: “We look forward to seeing more of Tarek and Christina’s real life, real estate and renovation adventures in upcoming episodes of their solo series ‘Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa’ and ‘Christina on the Coast.'”

The network announced in a March 3 press release that both El Moussa and Haack signed multiyear contracts with HGTV.