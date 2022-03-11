A timeline of ‘Flip or Flop’ stars Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack’s romantic and professional relationship

- Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack’s “Flip or Flop” is ending after 10 years on HGTV.
- The show documented the former couple’s relationship, which ended in divorce in 2018.
- The show is reportedly ending because filming became “too intimate” for the pair.
They joined forces both professionally and personally, and in 2008, the crash of the housing market hit them hard. They had to move to a cheaper home before “Flip or Flop” started, according to the OC Register.
According to Haack, the delivery was speedy and pretty easy.
The whole thing was done for fun, and when they sent the audition tape in, no one really believed it would lead to anything. As it turns out, the production company loved it, and HGTV became interested in making the show.
According to Popsugar, the network was originally worried that people would respond negatively to the show since it was about buying and flipping foreclosed homes, so they decided to air it at 11 p.m.
In April 2013, “Flip or Flop” premiered on TV for the first time.
A nurse who was watching “Flip or Flop” said she noticed that El Moussa had a lump in his neck, and actually called into the show’s production company about it. He had the lump examined and doctors later diagnosed him with stage 2 thyroid cancer.
He went into treatment, and two months after being treated, he learned that he had testicular cancer. This second diagnosis was initially kept private, and the cancer was removed.
Per Popsugar, she opened up about how difficult the experience was in a blog post on her friend’s site, writing, “I pushed HARD for 2 hours but his shoulders were stuck and his heart rate kept dropping. In the end, I had to go in for an emergency c-section.”
Eyewitnesses reportedly told police that they saw El Moussa “run out of his back door, jump over his back fence, and walk northbound into the hiking trails of the Chino Hills State Park.”
A witness said Haack was following him and was “crying and shaking.” One of Haack’s friends was in the home at the time and told police she saw him grab a handgun before he left.
El Moussa ended up being OK. He told police that he had “no intention of hurting himself” and that he only took the gun for protection. Police seized five guns from his home after he voluntarily agreed to “relinquish all of his firearms.”
“Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage,” the statement said. “We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution.”
“There was no violence and no charges were filed. We chose to get counseling to sort out our relationship. Together, we have decided to separate while we reevaluate the future of our marriage,” the statement went on to say.
“During this process, we are committed to our kids and being the best parents we can be. We will continue to work through this process civilly and cooperatively, and plan to continue our professional life together.”
Reports surfaced that the couple had actually been separated since May 2016, right after their big fight where police were called. When their separation was announced, the two were reportedly already dating other people.
The divorce was filed amid reports of alleged infidelity.
Haack said, “The kids are great. My son is literally like the happiest kid on the planet. He brings so much joy to our lives. Taylor is amazing. She’s feisty and funny. She’s a very sweet, loving girl.”
She also said, “Tarek and I are in a very good place right now. We’re doing a really good job. We share the kids 50/50 and our communication is great. Like I said, the kids are happy, so everyone’s doing really well.”
“I feel like if we had better communication, we would have had a better relationship,” he told them. “I think as time went on, you get busier and busier. It was like overnight: businesses, TV, all these things happened overnight, then the cancer and the back surgery. It just kind of started pushing us apart from each other.”
The exes continued to film “Flip or Flop” despite the divorce.
They welcomed a son, Hudson London, nine months later in September 2019, according to People.
The first season of the series gave HGTV double-digit rating growth, according to a press release from the network.
Their divorce was finalized in June 2021, according to USA Today.
The outlet reported that the couple moved in together after just a week of dating.
“Look at me, look at me, look at me. It’s called winning,” El Moussa said to Haack, according to People. The publication also reported that he called his ex-wife a “washed-up loser” during the incident.
People later reported that a source said El Moussa was “super remorseful” about his comments. But the same source went on to say that Haack and El Moussa aren’t friends.
“They’re exes who share a history and children and a workplace, but outside of co-parenting, they’re not friends,” the source told People.
HGTV confirmed the series ending in a statement provided to Insider, adding that the duo’s individual series would continue.
“Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack are long-time, fan-favorite stars on HGTV and it’s true that ‘Flip or Flop’ is coming to an end after an epic 10-season run as a top-rated unscripted series,” a representative for HGTV said in a statement to Insider. “More than 90 million viewers have watched the popular series since its premiere in 2013. We look forward to seeing more of Tarek and Christina’s real life, real estate and renovation adventures in upcoming episodes of their solo series ‘Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa’ and ‘Christina on the Coast.'”
Neither Haack nor El Moussa mentioned each other in their posts.
“The show was just too intimate of a setting at this point and it was time to close that chapter,” the source went on to say.
Representatives for El Moussa and Haack did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.
