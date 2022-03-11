A timeline of ‘Flip or Flop’ stars Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack’s romantic and professional relationship

April 2013: “Flip or Flop” made it onto TV.

It wasn’t until 2012 that HGTV signed the couple for a weekly program about the process of flipping houses, which would become “Flip or Flop.”

According to Popsugar, the network was originally worried that people would respond negatively to the show since it was about buying and flipping foreclosed homes, so they decided to air it at 11 p.m.

In April 2013, “Flip or Flop” premiered on TV for the first time.