This tarantula-inspired robot was built by one man in his garage

This creepy robot is one of a kind because it was created by a Norwegian engineer in his garage.

The robot is called the MX-Phoenix hexapod, it is powered by 18 motors and all its body parts were 3D printed.

Robot engineer “Zenta”, AKA Kåre Halvorsen, designed and built the robot. All his other designs can be seen on his YouTube Channel and his website.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

