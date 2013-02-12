Quentin Tarantino Wants His Next Film To Complete An 'Unwritten History' Trilogy

Photo: Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images

Quentin Tarantino is considering the prospect of a third “rewritten history” movie to follow 2009’s Inglourious Basterds and this year’s Django Unchained.Speaking to reporters after winning the prize for best original screenplay at the Baftas on Sunday night, Tarantino suggested he might take a similar approach for a forthcoming film.



“This [rewritten history theme] begs a trilogy, it begs to have a third movie on this theme,” said the director. “I haven’t decided about what yet, but I wouldn’t be surprised.”

Tarantino did not divulge any further details about his proposed follow-up, but he is well-known for teasing fans with plans for sequels that never quite seem to make it to the production stage.

He once suggested a prequel to Pulp Fiction and Reservoir Dogs, featuring John Travolta and Michael Madsen as brothers Vincent and Vic Vega, and in 2011 admitted that his proposal for Kill Bill 3 was unlikely to ever hit the big screen.

The film-maker has previously discussed his interest in filming a gangster movie set in the 1920s, and has also hinted that he could return to the second world war. One of the subplots for Inglourious Basterds that did not make it into the final shooting schedule was a segue about a group of black soldiers who go awol in 1944 after the invasion of Normandy.

“My original idea for Inglourious Basterds way back when was that this [would be] a huge story that included the [smaller] story that you saw in the film, but also followed a bunch of black troops, and they had been fucked over by the American military and kind of go apeshit,” Tarantino told the Root in December.

“They basically – the way Lt Aldo Raines (Brad Pitt) and the Basterds are having an “Apache resistance” – [the] black troops go on an Apache warpath and kill a bunch of white soldiers and white officers on a military base and are just making a warpath to Switzerland.

“So that was always going to be part of it. And I was going to do it as a miniseries, and that was going to be one of the big storylines. When I decided to try to turn it into a movie, that was a section I had to take out to help tame my material. I have most of that written. It’s ready to go; I just have to write the second half of it … That would be the third of the trilogy. It would be [connected to] Inglourious Basterds, too, because Inglourious Basterds are in it, but it is about the soldiers. It would be called Killer Crow or something like that.”

Django Unchained had a good night at the Baftas, with Christoph Waltz also taking home the best supporting actor prize. Tarantino’s film is nominated for just five Oscars but the film-maker will be hoping to repeat his triumph in the best original screenplay category, where he is up against Michael Haneke (Amour), Mark Boal (Zero Dark 30), John Gatins (Flight) and Wes Anderson and Roman Coppola (Moonrise Kingdom).

