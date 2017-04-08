Taran Killam says Trump 'struggled to read' when he hosted 'SNL'

NBC Taran Killam as Donald Trump with host Donald Trump on ‘SNL’ in November 2015.

In a new interview with Brooklyn magazine, actor and comedian Taran Killam opens up about President Donald Trump’s turn as host of “Saturday Night Live” in November 2015.

Killam was a cast member on “SNL” from 2008 to 2016, and you can see him now on Broadway as King George III in “Hamilton.” He doesn’t have fond memories of Trump’s appearance on the sketch show, which faced a lot of media backlash.

“It was not fun, and most of the cast and writers were not excited to have him there,” Killam said. “I didn’t get the feeling that he was excited to be there, and it felt like a move for ratings from both sides.”

When asked if Trump was “unpleasant,” Killam said, “He was… everything you see. What you see is what you get with him, really. I mean, there was no big reveal. He struggled to read at the table read, which did not give many of us great confidence. Didn’t get the jokes, really. He’s just a man who seems to be powered by bluster.”

The 2015 episode that Trump hosted was critically panned. And while the ratings were above average, they weren’t record-breaking.

