NYC's Famed Standard Hotel Is Accused Of Forcing A Manager To Give Birth In A Closet

Tara Kimkee Tan with her new baby

Photo: via The New York Daily News

A woman who was fired from the Meatpacking District’s trendiest hotel says she was subjected to years of abuse and was ultimately escorted to a hotel closet to give birth without a doctor present.Former hotel manager Tara Kimkee Tan, 42, claims in a recent lawsuit that she routinely worked 80 hours a week, was called old and fat, and was discriminated against because she wasn’t white, young, or childless, the New York Daily News reported.



But by far, the most shocking allegation is that when she went into labour at the end of her shift she was shuttled into a guest room to give birth without a doctor present and was then berated for having a baby at the hotel.

“The hotel offered no assistance to (Tan) while in labour, afraid that it would disrupt its Friday night club scene and partying,” she claims in her lawsuit.

Tan was fired from the hotel in August after four years there.

“I am upset that they treated me this way after all that I did for them,” Tan told the Daily News. “I helped them build this hotel and make it a success. I sacrificed so much time with my family.”

Tan is suing for $10 million.

The Standard did not immediately return Business Insider’s request for comment.

