Tara Reid's Not Legally Married. Here Are Some Other Hollywood Marriages That Ended Just As Fast.

Tara Reid, who got engaged one day, married the next, and talked about how much she loved being a wife on the third day is talking again. This time she says her marriage wasn’t even legal. While she had a ceremony with Bulgarian financier Zachary Kehayov this summer in the Greek Islands, they never actually made it official here in the U.S.



That ended pretty quickly.

Surprised? Neither are we.

In Hollywood, getting married is like breathing or getting arrested. It’s just something you do. After a second date, or sometimes even before it’s time to get hitched. And as quickly as the weddings happen, the marriages sometimes end even more quickly.

