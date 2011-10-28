Tara Reid's Not Legally Married. Here Are Some Other Hollywood Marriages That Ended Just As Fast.

Tara Reid, who got engaged one day, married the next, and talked about how much she loved being a wife on the third day is talking again. This time she says her marriage wasn’t even legal. While she had a ceremony with Bulgarian financier Zachary Kehayov this summer in the Greek Islands, they never actually made it official here in the U.S.
That ended pretty quickly.
Surprised? Neither are we.
In Hollywood, getting married is like breathing or getting arrested. It’s just something you do. After a second date, or sometimes even before it’s time to get hitched. And as quickly as the weddings happen, the marriages sometimes end even more quickly.
Jennifer Lopez married her backup dancer in September of 2001. The marriage ended nine months later in 2002 when Lopez began publicly dating Marc Anthony.
Drew Barrymore married bartender turned bar owner Jeremy Thomas at 5:00 AM in his bar. They lasted one month.
Mario Lopez dated Ali Landry for a long time, but their marriage lasted only two weeks because Lopez cheated at his bachelor party.
Dennis Rodman and Carmen Electra never seemed like a match made in heaven because they weren't. They got married in a Vegas ceremony and had it annulled just nine days later.
And it's not just new Hollywood that loves shotgun weddings. Actors Dennis Hopper and Michelle Phillips got married for 8 days in 1970.
But Britney Spears and childhood friend Jason Alexander take the cake. They got married in Vegas in 2004 (their wedding picture is on the left) and ended it just 55 hours later.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.