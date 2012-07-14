Stripper-Turned-Wall Streeter Plans To Sue Nassau County For $10 Million After An Affair With A Married Cop

Photo: Fios1newsLI screengrab

A Wall Street compliance officer filed a legal notice that she plans to sue Nassau County for $10 million after an affair with a married, on-duty cop, Newsday’s Ann Givens and Robert Brodsky report. Long Island native Tara Obenauer alleges that Nassau County didn’t supervise Officer Michael Tedesco well enough allowing him to stay “over a hundred nights” with her mostly while he was on-duty for almost seven months, according to Newsday citing court documents.



She told the New York Post’s Kieran Crowley back in April that she when she dated Tedesco he would allegedly spend as much as four hours of his shift at her home with her and her kids.

The hook-ups ended in February after a neighbour complained about seeing Tedesco’s car parked outside Obenauer’s home and Tedesco retired from the police department in April, according to Newsday.

Her attorney, Frank Perrone says that because of this incident with the officer her reputation has been “completely tarnished” and that she has “suffered severe . . . emotional and psychological damages,” Newsday reports citing court papers.

We learned that Obenauer used to work as an exotic dancer in the early 90s and then she got an MBA and started working on Wall Street, Dealbreaker’s Bess Levin pointed out.

Back in 1992, a then 21-year-old Obenauer was quoted in a New York Times article about how she decided to forego law school so she could dance at (now closed) gentleman’s club Stringfellows telling the newspaper “I can make $1,000 a night or more, if I really work at it.”

According to her LinkedIn profile, she earned her MBA from Hofstra and is currently a vice president in compliance at G2 Investment Group. She’s also worked as a VP in compliance at Forbes Private Capital and as a compliance officer at Guggenheim Capital Markets.

