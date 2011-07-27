Johnny Weir's Agent Fumes At The Post Over Accusations She Misused Funds From A 9/11 Skating Charity

Fireworks Sports Marketing, the brainchild of sports agent Tara Modlin, is “a New York-based sports and entertainment marketing firm with a large focus in talent management and event production in the sport of figure skating,” according to the company’s Facebook Page.



One of the events that Modlin produced in the sport of figure skating was “Stars, Stripes, and Skates” put on by The Heritage Foundation of 9/11. On July 23, 2011, Candace M. Giove of the New York Post wrote that New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is looking into Modlin’s actions after the New York Post earlier published a report that her nonprofit did not send any money to 9/11 victims.

Only a week prior to Candace M. Giove’s write-up, Tara Modlin posted the following message on the Stars, Stripes, and Skates website:

Stars Stripes and Skates



Modlin claims that the New York Post has engaged in a smear campaign against her and The Heritage Foundation. Modlin has retained New York attorney Charlene Verkowitz as her legal counsel with regards to any matter with the New York Post. She also wrote a letter dated July 4, 2011, which was published on the Stars, Stripes, and Skates website.

Special_SSS_Message



I have no intention of taking anyone’s side with regards to this pending matter; however, I do hope, for Modlin’s sake that the following remains her favourite song.

