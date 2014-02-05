Olympic Gold Medalist Tara Lipinski Performed An Awesome Big Lebowski-Themed Skating Routine

Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision for Hennessy/AP Images Figure skater Tara Lipinski at the Body at ESPYS Party sponsored by Hennessy V.S on July 16, 2013 at Lure in Los Angeles, CA.

Retired figure skater Tara Lipinski performed a special solo routine at Rockefeller Center earlier this week in honour of Jimmy Fallon, who is finishing up his final week on Late Night, Jezebel reports.

Lipinski, who won the Olympic gold medal in 1998 at just 15 years old, still has serious moves on the ice. In this skit for the show based on the cult film “The Big Lebowski,” she’s dressed in a bathrobe and carrying around a White Russian drink, the staple of the film’s main character, known by most simply as “The Dude.”

The music, which is also in the film, is Kenny Rogers’ “Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In).”

From what we can tell, it looks like the 31-year-old only spills a bit towards the end while performing a spin. Pretty impressive. (No doubt she was careful, since you know, hey man, “there’s a beverage here.”)

“First time skating with a white russian and I kinda like it,” Lipinski tweeted afterward.

Here’s the video from the show:

Lipinski also posted this clip to her Instagram:

