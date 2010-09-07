Connecticut Hedge Funder Arrested For Growing A Pot Farm In Her Back Yard

New Stream Capital’s Tara Bryson and her boyfriend were arrested last month for operating a pot farm on their property.



From Teri Buhl Forbes:

State police narcotics task force reports say the residence was “a complex marijuana cultivation operation capable of producing a marijuana crop year round.”

The boyfriend, Michael Hearl, who’s charged with operating a drug factory, among other things, told Forbes the charges are “bogus,” because:

“We didn’t have that many plants.”

Stream Capital suspended Bryson, the co-founder’s, David Bryson’s, sister, who also runs a goat farm on her property.

Bryson worked in Investor Relations for the firm.

