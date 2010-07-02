Disney Buys iPhone Game Studio Tapulous

Popular iPhone gaming company Tapulous has been acquired by Disney, Erick Schonfeld at TechCrunch reports.



Tapulous CEO Bart Decrem will become a VP at Disney, according to Erick.

Tapulous makes the “Tap Tap Revenge” games which are similar to Rock Band or Guitar Hero.

Tap Tap revenge might be the most popular game ever for the iPhone with millions of downloads and millions of songs sold. According to its site, it has 30 million users.

This acquisition puts Disney in competition with Viacom, which owns Rock Band.

Obviously, this isn’t the only reason it bought Tapulous. Disney must think Decrem can do a better job building out mobile apps than anyone it has in house.

Investors in Tapulous include XG Ventures, Salesforce.com CEO Marc Benioff, and Justin Timberlake.

