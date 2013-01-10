This App Offers A Better Way To Use Facebook And Twitter

We’re intrigued by an app called TapSocial.



It consolidates your Facebook and Twitter feeds into a live-updating stock ticker of sorts.

The idea is that it keeps your social media out of the way while working but still within sight by displaying updates in a small space.

You can download it for free if you don’t mind ads, or pay $5 to go ad-free.

Check out the video below to see it in action.

