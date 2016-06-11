We've been using tape measures wrong for decades

Tape measure 3YouTube/seejanedrill
YouTube/seejanedrill

Imagine a world where you never have to bend the tape measure.

Actually don’t, because that world is already here.

While we’ve all been awkwardly trying to snap the tape measure into an L shape when measuring in corners and odd angles for decades, it turns out that tape measure designers had a solution all along. As YouTuber See Jane Drill explained in her excellent YouTube video “4 Tape Measure Tricks,” the body of every tape measure has a small label that tells you how long the base is.

This one says three inches:

Tape measure 3 inchesYouTube/seejanedrill

So say you wanted to measure this:

Tape measure 4YouTube/seejanedrill

You’d normally do this:

Tape measure 3YouTube/seejanedrill

But instead of bending the tape measure, you should just hold it straight:

Tape measure 5YouTube/seejanedrill

Then, add the length of the base to the length displayed on the tape.

Aha! 

Tape measure finalYouTube/seejanedrill

Watch the full See Jane Drill video here:

 

