Wow! 2 Million Downloads For 'Tap Tap Revenge 3' Since Going Free Last Week

Another iPhone Christmas winner: Tapulous, whose “Tap Tap Revenge 3” music/rhythm game is the most popular app in the App Store right now. (iTunes link.)

Since dropping its price to free (from 99 cents last week), Tapulous tells us it’s had 2 million downloads of “TTR3.”

On Christmas alone, it did more than 700,000 downloads, more than triple the 200,000 that the current “Tap Tap Revenge” did last year.

That’s great news for Tapulous’ business plan for “Tap Tap Revenge 3” — ads and virtual goods via in-app purchases, both areas where it pays to have as big an audience as possible.

