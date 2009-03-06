'Tap Tap Revenge 2' Already Top iPhone App, 500,000 Downloads

iPhone software maker Tapulous seems to have another hit on its hands. Just three days after it was released, “Tap Tap Revenge 2” is now the most-downloaded free app on Apple’s iPhone app store. (And, unless something crazy happened to the way the app store economy works, it’s the top app overall, too.)

Tapulous CEO Bart Decrem tells us that they’re approaching 500,000 downloads of the new app — including a blistering peak download rate of about 30-50 installs per second.

“Tap Tap Revenge 2” is a Guitar Hero/Dance Dance Revolution-like game that big-name musicians have latched on to: The app comes with songs by Death Cab for Cutie, Stroke 9, and The Crystal Method; you can also download 150 more songs for free.

The first “Tap Tap Revenge” was the top game downloaded in 2008, according to Apple (AAPL). And it now has more than 6 million unique users, according to Decrem — up from 3 million in early December. The game’s popularity has helped Tapulous sell custom, musician-branded apps, including a Weezer Christmas app last year.

Tapulous broke even for the month of December, and Decrem hopes that by the middle of the year, they’ll be cash flow positive every month. With about 10 employees, that means they need about $100,000 in advertising and premium app revenue per month to get there. Tapulous raised about $1 million around the holidays, which means they’ve raised a little less than $3 million from angel investors so far.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.