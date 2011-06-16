Chinese E-Commerce Giant Taobao Splits Itself Up

Photo: www.forbes.com

Taobao, the biggest commerce site in China, is splitting itself up into three sites and entities, AllThingsD reports. Taobao is often referred to as the “eBay of China” but it’s a much broader e-commerce platform and the split reflects that. Now there will be Taobao itself, a consumer-to-consumer marketplace (i.e. like eBay), Taobao Mall, a business-to-consumer marketplace (i.e. businesses open storefront on Taobao Mall to sell to consumers) and eTao, a shopping search engine.



Despite the split, still no IPO of Taobao, on the horizon. Its biggest shareholders include Yahoo, which is itching for Taobao to go public so it can sell its multibillion dollar stake and put it to better use.

Interestingly, Alibaba’s colourful founder Jack Ma said that Yahoo should split itself up. So he’s putting his money where his mouth is.

Don’t Miss: 10 Huge Asian Tech Companies Putting American Ones To Shame →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.