A Tanzanian miner became a millionaire overnight. He says he wants to use his new riches to build a school near his home.

Saniniu Kuryan Laizer, a 52-year-old miner in Tanzania, became a millionaire overnight after selling two large uncut gems that weighed a combined 33 pounds, BBC News reported.

The gemstones are made from tanzanite, the country’s most precious type of stone and among the rarest on earth. The world’s supply is expected to be depleted in the next 20 years, a local geologist told BBC News.

Laizer, who has four wives and 30 children, plans to celebrate the find by slaughtering one of his cows and having a gathering.

“There will be a big party tomorrow,” he told the BBC.

In the long term, though, Laizer plans to invest his newly acquired riches into his community – the Simanjiro district in Manyara – by building a school for local children and a shopping mall, he told BBC News.

The Tanzanian government handed Laizer a check on Wednesday for 7.74 billion Tanzanian shillings, or $US3.35 million, Reuters reported.

“I want to build this school near my home. There are many poor people around here who can’t afford to take their children to school,” Laizer told the BBC. “I am not educated but I like things run in a professional way. So I would like my children to run the business professionally.”

Laizer’s find beat a national record

Laizer mined the dark violet-blue gemstones in Northern Tanzania, in mines that are surrounded by a wall to prevent cross border smuggling, according to Reuters.

The gems are used to make ornaments. Their value is determined by their rarity, the BBC reported.

Laizer’s stones weighed 9.2kg and 5.8kg. Until this week, the largest Tanzanite gem mined weighed 3.3kg, according to the BBC.

“This is the benefit of small-scale miners and this proves that Tanzania is rich,” Tanzania President John Magufuli told Laizer in a phone call, according to the BBC.

Laizer said that he doesn’t plan to let his new wealth change his lifestyle and will continue to care for his 2,000 cows and live without security concerns.

“There is enough security [here]. There won’t be any problem,” he said, according to the BBC. “I can even walk around at night without any problem.”

